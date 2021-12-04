AAP will soon become a clone of BJP: Congress leader Chidambaram

leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will soon become a clone of the as it is imitating the saffron party.

"Imitation is the best form of flattery. The more the imitates the BJP, the less relevant it will become. Soon, the will become a clone of the BJP," he said on Twitter.

The former Union minister also hit out at the for changing three chief ministers in Uttarakhand in five years.

"Uttarakhand has seen three chief ministers in five years, but no development. The start of development will be today, three months before the elections! There will be nothing but foundation stones and plaques," he said in another tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stones of 11 projects worth Rs 15,728 crore and inaugurated seven projects worth Rs 2,573 crore in Uttarakhand where assembly polls are slated for early next year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)