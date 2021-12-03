Bihar minister forgives Patna SSP and DM for his car being stopped

-
-
After a high voltage drama inside the Bihar Vidhan Sabha on Thursday, Labour Minister Jibesh Mishra forgave Patna SSP Upendra Sharma and DM Chandrasekhar Singh for his vehicle being stopped on Friday to let their convoy pass.
Mishra, while addressing the Vidhan Sabha Speaker on Friday, said that Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Upendra Sharma came to his official residence on Thursday night at 9.30 p.m. and repeatedly apologized for the incident. He also gave an assurance to take action against the traffic officials deployed at the gate of the Vidhan Sabha who stopped the minister's vehicle on Thursday.
"The SSP informed me that traffic personnel present at the gate did not stop the vehicle deliberately. It happened in a few minutes of confusion. The SSP also assured me of action against them. Hence, I forgive him. As the development took place in the night, I am informing the house today," Mishra told Speaker Vijay Sinha.
Following this development, RJD leader Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav sharply reacted to it. He said that Mishra Ji also became "Paltu Kumar" similar to our chief minister Nitish Kumar.
Tej Pratap Yadav tweeted on Friday and said in Hindi: "Le Lotta, Ab Adhi Raat Ko Mishra Ji Bhi Paltu Kumar ki Tarah Palat Gaye".
"Pay attention, I am talking to that "Bhigi Billi" who was claiming yesterday that that he is a government," Tej Pratap further tweeted.
Mishra earlier on Thursday claimed that he was deliberately humiliated by the Bihar police which allowed passage to Patna SSP Upendra Sharma and DM Chandrasekhar Singh by stopping his vehicle. He had demanded strict action against the SSP and the DM and not the traffic personnel deployed at the gate.
