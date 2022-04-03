Abhishek Banerjee to have low-key involvement in Bengal bypolls campaign

-
ALSO READ
Cong candidates to file nomination for assembly bypolls on October 8
BJP using central agencies for vendetta politics: TMC on Abhishek's ED quiz
Mamata reposes faith in Abhishek by reappointing him as TMC general secy
Govt didn't do favour to farmers by announcing repeal of farm laws: Yechury
TMC turncoat Rajib Banerjee rejoins Didi's party at Tripura rally
-
Ruling Trinamool Congress' national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee is expected to have a low-key presence in the campaigning for the high-profile bypolls to Asansol Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal's West Burdwan district and Ballygunge Assembly constituency in Kolkata on April 12.
Instead of campaigning extensively through multiple meetings, Banerjee, the nephew of Chief Minister and party chief Mamata Banerjee, will only participate in just one road-show each in both constituencies.
According to a statement issued by the Trinamool here on Sunday, Abishek Banerjee will participate in a roadshow on April 7 in Ballygunge in support of the party candidate, singer-turned politician, Babul Supriyo. Party sources said that in all probability, he will conduct a similar road show in Asansol in support of party candidate, actor-turned- politician, Shatrughan Sinha.
The bypoll in Ballygunge was necessitated by the sudden demise of sitting Trinamool legislator and former state Panchayat Minister, Subrata Mukherjee on the night of Kali Puja on November 4, 2021. Supriyo will face CPI-M's Saira Shah Halim, the niece of actor, Naseeruddin Shah and wife of CPI-M leader Dr Fuad Halim and BJP's Keya Ghosh, a former journalist.
Supriyo was the BJP MP from Asansol. But soon after the 2021 Assembly polls, he joined the Trinamool and resigned from the seat. BJP has fielded fashion designer-turned politician, Agnimitra Paul, who is already a sitting legislator from Asansol South Assembly constituency, while the CPI-M has fielded Partha Mukherjee.
Abhishek Banerjee's lowkey involvement in the campaign for the by-polls has led to speculation on whether this was result of his recent differences with the top party leadership including Mamata Banerjee on issues like "One Person, One Post".
However, Trinamool insiders have rubbished such speculations and said that the party in general is keeping the by-poll campaign a long key affair because of the ongoing higher secondary examinations in the state.
Counting for both bypolls will be on April 16.
--IANS
sumanta/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU