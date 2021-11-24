Govt didn't do favour to farmers by announcing repeal of farm laws: Yechury

-
ALSO READ
Farms laws repealed in view of upcoming Assembly polls: Sitaram Yechury
Check Haryana Steelers' full squad for season 8 of Pro Kabaddi League here
Repeal of farm laws: A setback or a step in the right direction?
Repealing farm laws highlight Modi's supreme character: Haryana CM Khattar
BJP might reap benefit at UP polls as Modi announces repeal of 3 farm laws
-
The Union government did not do the farmers any favour by announcing the repeal of the farm laws and it came after the BJP's poor performance in the Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan bypolls, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Wednesday.
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a bill to repeal the three farm laws following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on November 19. It will be introduced in Lok Sabha during the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament beginning November 29.
Responding to a reporter's question, Yechury said how the Winter Session of Parliament will unfold depends on the Modi government.
"Different political parties, including the CPI(M), are preparing to discuss various issues in Parliament, including the agricultural laws. It will depend on the behaviour of the government whether they are ready for discussion or show the way out of Parliament to those demanding discussion," he said.
Yechury said the CPI(M) will support the farmers in the Parliament by raising their voice for their demand for a law guaranteeing minimum support price for all crops of all farmers.
"The Central government did not do any favour to the farmers by announcing to rescind the farm laws," he said, adding the BJP government made the announcement after a poor performance in the recent bye-elections in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.
Earlier, Yechury inaugurated the 23rd State Conference of Punjab CPI(M) in Ludhiana.
"Salute to Punjab's contribution in the historic victory of the Kisan struggle. Inheritors of Bhagat Singh and Udham Singh's legacy must further strengthen popular struggles," he said in a tweet.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU