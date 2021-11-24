Govt didn't do favour to farmers by announcing repeal of farm laws: Yechury

The Union government did not do the farmers any favour by announcing the repeal of the farm laws and it came after the BJP's poor performance in the Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan bypolls, CPI(M) general secretary said on Wednesday.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a bill to repeal the three farm laws following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on November 19. It will be introduced in Lok Sabha during the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament beginning November 29.

Responding to a reporter's question, Yechury said how the Winter Session of Parliament will unfold depends on the Modi government.

"Different political parties, including the CPI(M), are preparing to discuss various issues in Parliament, including the agricultural laws. It will depend on the behaviour of the government whether they are ready for discussion or show the way out of Parliament to those demanding discussion," he said.

Yechury said the CPI(M) will support the farmers in the Parliament by raising their voice for their demand for a law guaranteeing minimum support price for all crops of all farmers.

"The Central government did not do any favour to the farmers by announcing to rescind the farm laws," he said, adding the BJP government made the announcement after a poor performance in the recent bye-elections in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Earlier, Yechury inaugurated the 23rd State Conference of Punjab CPI(M) in Ludhiana.

"Salute to Punjab's contribution in the historic victory of the Kisan struggle. Inheritors of Bhagat Singh and Udham Singh's legacy must further strengthen popular struggles," he said in a tweet.

