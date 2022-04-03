Telangana CM to arrive in Delhi today, likely to meet political leaders

-
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will reach Delhi on Sunday and is likely to meet several political leaders soon, sources said on Sunday.
Rao is accompanied by his wife and daughter for the visit.
Rao has been meeting several Opposition leaders to intensify his efforts to bring together like-minded parties for an anti-BJP front. During his Mumbai visit in February, he met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president and Minister KT Rama Rao announced that the party will organize a five-pronged protest against the Centre's stance on paddy procurement from Telangana.
He further said, "TRS party has come up with an action plan against the Centre and state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. On April 4, protests will be held at all Mandal headquarters in the state. On April 6, TRS workers will hold 'Rasta roko' on the National Highways leading to Mumbai, Nagpur, Bengaluru, and Vijaywada."
"On April 7, protests will be held with lakhs of farmers at all district headquarters except Hyderabad. On April 8, every farmer will hoist a black flag across 12,769 panchayats in the state. On April 11, TRS ministers and public representatives will hold protests and the party MPs will voice their opposition in Parliament.
