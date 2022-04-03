Equitable development being carried out in Haryana: Manohar Lal Khattar

-
ALSO READ
Will defend reservation law strongly: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
No board exams for Classes 5, 8 this year: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana will launch campaign against drugs soon: Manohar Lal Khattar
1,234 Haryana students evacuated from Ukraine: Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana govt using technology to curb corruption: Chief minister ML Khattar
-
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said his government is carrying out equitable development in the state.
The chief minister was addressing a public meeting at Safidon in Jind district after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 18 projects worth around Rs 135 crore of the irrigation, electricity, sports, public health and the public works departments.
"All-round development is being done in every sphere of the state without any bias. Homogeneous development of the state is the main objective of the government, and there will be no shortage of funds for this," he said, as per an official statement here.
The chief minister said he was constantly striving to ensure a developed and corruption-free Haryana.
"There is no place for corruption in the state, and those who indulge in such activities will not be spared," Khattar said.
Referring to the major ongoing projects in Haryana, he said the 85-km-long Kundli-Manesar road has been constructed at a cost of Rs 400 crore.
Work on the Delhi-Sonepat-Jalandhar-Amritsar-Katra national highway is in progress, Khattar said, adding that it will considerably reduce travel time.
Later in Karnal, the chief minister said that during the tenure of the present government, several services have been digitised which has helped curtail corruption.
In Karnal, he laid the foundation stone of five development projects at a cost of around Rs 31.50 crore.
He also announced that an indoor stadium for kabaddi would be built at a cost of Rs 2 crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU