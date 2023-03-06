JUST IN
Activists of Shiv Sena factions clash in Thane over control of party office

The clash was recent in a series of such incidents over the control of shakhas' (local offices) after a split in the Shiv Sena

Topics
Shiv Sena | Thane | Uddhav Thackeray

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray

Activists of the rival Shiv Sena factions clashed over taking control of a shakha' or local office of the party in Maharashtra's Thane city on late Monday night, prompting the police to intervene to bring order.

Members of the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and rival Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) engaged in a scuffle over establishing control of the 'shakha' in the Shivai Nagar area of the city located adjoining Mumbai. The Vartak Nagar police, under whose jurisdiction the area falls, rushed to the spot on being alerted about the clash and dispersed the warring groups. The high-pitched political drama, which went on for about an hour, started when activists of the Shiv Sena allegedly put up banners and sought to take over the 'shaka' from the rival party faction headed by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. A video purportedly showing the clash between the rival groups and the police dispersing them went viral on social media platforms. The police have not yet registered any offence in connection with the incident in Thane city, the political turf of Chief Minister Shinde.

The clash was recent in a series of such incidents over the control of shakhas' (local offices) after a split in the Shiv Sena. Spread across Maharashtra, these 'shakhas' served as organizational backbone of the undivided saffron outfit.

The Election Commission last month recognised the Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena and allotted it the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol. Since then, there has been speculation over the ownership of the undivided party's properties, including shakhas', where the cadre assemble for party meetings and addressing grievances of local residents.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 23:22 IST

