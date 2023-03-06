BJP only knows how to serve lies to people: Congress leader D K Shivakumar

chief DK Shivakumar on Sunday lashed out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state and claimed that the "only knows how to serve lies to people", stating that the saffron party has been making "tall claims with no authenticity" over its promise of creating one lakh jobs.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief said, " only knows to serve lies to our people and make tall claims with no authenticity. Recently, they boasted about an iPhone manufacturing unit coming up in Bengaluru with the potential of creating 1 lakh jobs, which has been proven false already. won't trust again."

Notably, in a big boost to India's Atmanirbhar Bharat ambitions, Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) has announced a major investment in that will generate over one lakh jobs, according to an official statement on Friday.

As much as 300 acres of land has been identified for this purpose near the Bengaluru International Airport in Doddaballapura and Devanahalli taluks.

A team from -- led by Young Liu, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, and comprising 16 senior leaders -- was in Bengaluru on Friday.

They were welcomed at the airport by C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, IT and Biotechnology, Science and Technology and Skill Development.

The visit began with a walkthrough of the world-class new terminal 2, recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, followed by a detailed presentation by senior executives from Bengaluru Airport International Limited (BIAL) on cargo infrastructure and facilities at the airport. The team then proceeded for a site view at the proposed area.

The Chief Minister and Young Liu discussed about Foxconn's investment plans and Bommai assured full support for the project. The electronics manufacturing project is expected to generate more than 1,00,000 employment opportunities in the next 10 years within the state, the CM said.

is the world's largest electronics manufacturer, with total revenue exceeding New Taiwan dollar 6 trillion in 2022. As of last year, it ranks 20th in the Fortune Global 500.

The company has 173 campuses and offices in 24 countries or regions around the world. The primary product segments for the company include Smart Consumer Electronics, such as smartphones, TVs, game consoles, Cloud and Networking Products which comprised servers, and communication network; computing products such as computers, tablets, and components and others such as connectors, mechanical parts, services, etc.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)