Adityanath conducts survey of Kanwar Yatra, showers petals on Kanwariyas

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday undertook an aerial survey of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra in western part of the state and showered petals on Kanwariyas, an official spokesperson said.
The Kanwar Yatra is being taken out in the state after a gap of two years. Earlier, it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. During the yatra, Shiva devotees collect water from the Ganga and offer it to the deity at temples back home.
According to a report from Baghpat, Shiva devotees were accorded a grand welcome by the chief minister and district officials.
Flowers were showered on the Kanwariyas by Adityanath from his helicopter, a senior official said in Baghpat.
The CM's helicopter reached the Siddhpeeth Parshurameshwar Puramahadev temple in Baghpat in the afternoon and made four rounds of the temple complex. Flowers were showered on the Kanwariyas from the helicopter amidst chants of "Har Har Mahadev".
Baghpat DM Rajkamal Yadav and SP Neeraj Jadaun rode in an open car and showered flowers on Kanwariyas. A video of it was also shared on social media.
A tweet by the CM's Office said Adityanath inspected the arrangements made for the smooth movement of Shiva devotees and directed officials that the devotees and other people should not face any trouble during the yatra.
At some places, huge tableaux could be seen accompanying the yatra and at other places, Kanwariyas were seen wearing masks of Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Main streets have been decorated and cities lit up with colorful lights to welcome Shiva devotees while Kanwar Seva Camps have also come up at several places.
In a video conference with senior officials, the chief minister directed that health posts be set up at various places along the Kanwar Yatra route. There should not be any display of weapons or processions of that kind, the CM said.
He instructed district magistrates and SPs to personally go to the spot where any untoward incident takes place.
