Adityanath govt spending crores on ads to hide failures: Ajay Lallu

-
ALSO READ
Crimes against women rising in UP, dismiss Yogi govt: Cong to Centre
Hathras case: UP govt's affidavit in SC is a white lie, says Congress
Uttar Pradesh moving towards self-reliance in power sector: Adityanath
Visionless opposition indulging in propaganda, says Yogi Adityanath
Loan waiver, robust procurement help Yogi weather the farm storm
-
Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu on Thursday accused the Yogi Adityanath government of spending crores of rupees on advertisements and event management to hide its failures and mislead people.
"The Adityanath government is running only with the help of PR, hoardings, branding and false event management," he said in a statement here.
"The government is constantly trying to mislead the public by spending crores of rupees of hard earned money of the people on advertisements and events while the situation in the state has gone from bad to worse," Lallu claimed.
The BJP came to power by using false propaganda and catchy slogans, but it neither lived up to the confidence shown in it by the people nor fulfilled its promises, the Congress leader claimed.
The government is engaged in branding itself through slogans and big hoardings to hide its failures, Lallu said.
The UPCC president claimed that a tweet and a video recently released from the official handle of the Chief Minister's Office regarding recruitment of 'lekhpals' was a blatant and cruel joke on the unemployed youth of the state who would definitely give a befitting reply to it in the Assembly polls.
The tweet was removed when the Congress exposed the reality, he claimed.
Lallu also targeted the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party over their silence in the issue, and asked if they had reached an understanding with the BJP.
The BJP had promised to provide 70 lakh jobs in five years but the chief minister himself admitted that the government has given only four lakh jobs till now, the state Congress chief said.
Of the 24 different types of recruitment advertised by the government, 22 are still pending, Lallu added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU