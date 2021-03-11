Akhilesh Yadav targets Adityanath, says due not given to SP regime for work

President on Thursday accused Chief Minister Yogi of taking credit for works done in the SP regime.

A day after visited Bundelkhand region and took a selfie at the Lahchura dam, Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi, "Thankfully the picture is his own, though the work is of someone else!".

Yadav also tagged a photograph of the CM on which it was written, "Taking a selfie in front of the Lahchura dam built in the SP regime...thank you for shining light on the work done during our time".

had on Wednesday accused previous state governments of looting the wealth of the Bundelkhand region, and said it will become a paradise under the BJP dispensation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)