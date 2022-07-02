Adityanath reaches Hyderabad to attend BJP National Working Committee meet

-
ALSO READ
BJP enhances Keshav Maurya's stature, retains him as UP deputy CM
UP Assembly Elections: Maurya never raised concern over OBC, says BJP
Yogi Adityanath discusses strategy for Rajya Sabha in BJP working committee
Keshav Prasad Maurya: Back in saddle as Uttar Pradesh deputy CM
For Congress individual takes precedence over country: Keshav Prasad Maurya
-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Hyderabad on Saturday to attend the National Working Committee meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
After leaving for Hyderabad, Adityanath tweeted, "Departed from Lucknow today to attend the two-day national executive meeting of the BJP being held in Hyderabad while cherishing many sacred memories of Sanatan culture."
UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya tweeted, "The lotus (BJP) will definitely bloom in the Telangana assembly elections in 2023."
Maurya also shared a picture of UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak with him from Hyderabad on Twitter.
In the Hyderabad meeting, many important issues, including the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024 are likely to be discussed.
Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Harishchandra Srivastava told PTI that National Working Committee members from all over the country have participated in the Hyderabad meeting and prominent people of Uttar Pradesh have also gone there.
He said organisational plans of the state can be discussed in this meeting in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU