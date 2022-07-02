Adityanath reaches Hyderabad to attend BJP National Working Committee meet

Chief Minister reached on Saturday to attend the National Working Committee meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

After leaving for Hyderabad, Adityanath tweeted, "Departed from Lucknow today to attend the two-day national executive meeting of the being held in while cherishing many sacred memories of Sanatan culture."



UP Deputy Chief Minister tweeted, "The lotus (BJP) will definitely bloom in the assembly elections in 2023."



Maurya also shared a picture of UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak with him from on Twitter.

In the Hyderabad meeting, many important issues, including the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024 are likely to be discussed.

spokesperson Harishchandra Srivastava told PTI that National Working Committee members from all over the country have participated in the Hyderabad meeting and prominent people of have also gone there.

He said organisational plans of the state can be discussed in this meeting in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

