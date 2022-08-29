Mamata says ousting BJP from power in 2024 will be her 'last fight'

West Bengal Chief Minister on Monday asserted that ousting the from power at the Centre in 2024 will be her "last fight".

The 67-year-old feisty TMC boss, however, did not clarify her remark.

"The has to be defeated in the 2024 polls. The fight for Delhi to oust the saffron party from power at the Centre will be my last. I promise to oust the from power," she said while addressing a rally here.

Without giving further clarification, she said, "The BJP has to be defeated at any cost."



"Saving West Bengal is our first fight. I promise we will remove the BJP from power at the Centre in 2024. If you try to intimidate us, we will respond," Banerjee said.

Banerjee, while referring to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi losing elections in 1989 despite winning more than 400 seats in 1984, said, "Everybody has to taste defeat."



"Indira Gandhi was a strong political leader, but she had also tasted defeat. The BJP has around 300 MPs, but Bihar is gone, and more will follow. Ahead of elections, they will sit with zero leaders," she said.

The opposition BJP, while reacting to Banerjee's "last fight" remark, wondered whether the TMC supremo would "hang her boots after the polls".

"She should clearly say whether she would hang her boots after the 2024 polls. It's a foregone conclusion that the BJP would return to power for the third consecutive term," BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)