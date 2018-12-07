After HC order, Amit Shah says nobody can stop BJP 'yatras' in West Bengal

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BJP president Amit Shah said on Friday that the party will "definitely" carry out 'yatras' in West Bengal and "nobody can stop it" from doing so.

His comments came a day after the Calcutta High Court refused the BJP permission to hold a 'rath yatra' in Coochbehar, following the state government expressing apprehensions of violence.

"We will definitely carry out all 'yatras', nobody can stop us.

BJP committed to change in West Bengal. The 'yatras' have not been cancelled, just postponed," Shah said at a press conference.

Mounting a scathing attack against the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, he also alleged that the state leads in the number of political killings in the country.

"The entire West Bengal administration is working for the ruling TMC," he added.

First Published: Fri, December 07 2018. 13:35 IST

