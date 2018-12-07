After HC order, Amit Shah says nobody can stop BJP 'yatras' in West Bengal

-
ALSO READ
BJP moves Calcutta HC seeking permission for rath yatra in West Bengal
Renaming West Bengal to Bangla not so easy; requires amending Constitution
2019 elections: Rath Yatra a game changer in West Bengal politics, says BJP
BJP in West Bengal is like a turtle turned upside down: Trinamool Congress
West Bengal govt denies persmission to BJP chief Amit Shah's rath yatra
-
BJP president Amit Shah said on Friday that the party will "definitely" carry out 'yatras' in West Bengal and "nobody can stop it" from doing so.
His comments came a day after the Calcutta High Court refused the BJP permission to hold a 'rath yatra' in Coochbehar, following the state government expressing apprehensions of violence.
"We will definitely carry out all 'yatras', nobody can stop us.
BJP committed to change in West Bengal. The 'yatras' have not been cancelled, just postponed," Shah said at a press conference.ALSO READ: Long haul for BJP in West Bengal: Hindutva can't ensure saffron surge
Mounting a scathing attack against the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, he also alleged that the state leads in the number of political killings in the country.
"The entire West Bengal administration is working for the ruling TMC," he added.ALSO READ: Calcutta HC denies permission to BJP for Rath Yatra
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU