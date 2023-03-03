Aggressive strategy to be adopted to corner Cong in Budget: Jai Ram Thakur

An aggressive strategy would be formulated to pin down the ruling party during the upcoming assembly budget session, leader of opposition said on Thursday.

Several important issues were discussed during a meeting of the BJP legislature party held here on Thursday, he said, adding the party would be in an aggressive mode in the commencing March 14.

The ongoing signature campaign of the BJP against the closing of health, education, revenue and other institutions opened during the previous BJP government was reviewed and discussions were also held in regard to organisational elections, Thakur said.

leaders are talking about the price rise but surprisingly it is the same government that increased the VAT on diesel by Rs 3, he said.

