JUST IN
BJP grew flowers using bulldozers from thorns you planted: UP CM Yogi to SP
Delhi LG recommends names of Atishi, Bharadwaj to Prez for appointment
CBI should also probe Punjab's excise policy, says BJP's Tarun Chugh
Corruption charges against me despite working honestly for 8 yrs: Sisodia
Sisodia, Jain resign from Delhi Cabinet; Gahlot, Anand to get portfolios
BJP demanding guv's rule in state, these leaders have been anti-Punjab: CM
Sisodia arrested to divert public attention from Adani issue, says AAP
AAP stages protests in several states after Dy CM Sisodia's arrest
No one will be allowed to disturb Punjab's hard-earned peace: CM Mann
Not afraid of misuse of probe agencies, will continue to serve people: Mann
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North
PM Modi slams rivals for propaganda, sets sights on party win in Kerala
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Aggressive strategy to be adopted to corner Cong in Budget: Jai Ram Thakur

An aggressive strategy would be formulated to pin down the ruling Congress party during the upcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly budget session, leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur said on Thursday

Topics
Jai Ram Thakur | Himachal Pradesh | Budget session

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur
Jai Ram Thakur

An aggressive strategy would be formulated to pin down the ruling Congress party during the upcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly budget session, leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur said on Thursday.

Several important issues were discussed during a meeting of the BJP legislature party held here on Thursday, he said, adding the party would be in an aggressive mode in the budget session commencing March 14.

The ongoing signature campaign of the BJP against the closing of health, education, revenue and other institutions opened during the previous BJP government was reviewed and discussions were also held in regard to organisational elections, Thakur said.

Congress leaders are talking about the price rise but surprisingly it is the same Congress government that increased the VAT on diesel by Rs 3, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jai Ram Thakur

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 06:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU