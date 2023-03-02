JUST IN
Corruption charges against me despite working honestly for 8 yrs: Sisodia
Sisodia, Jain resign from Delhi Cabinet; Gahlot, Anand to get portfolios
BJP demanding guv's rule in state, these leaders have been anti-Punjab: CM
Sisodia arrested to divert public attention from Adani issue, says AAP
AAP stages protests in several states after Dy CM Sisodia's arrest
No one will be allowed to disturb Punjab's hard-earned peace: CM Mann
Not afraid of misuse of probe agencies, will continue to serve people: Mann
More hiccups: No Dutch courage in Delhi govt's new excise policy
CBI arrests Manish Sisodia; CM Arvind Kejriwal terms it 'dirty politics'
More than a clash of giants, the AAP-BJP face-off is a fight for survival
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North
Delhi excise policy case: When will CM Arvind Kejriwal resign, asks BJP
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

CBI should also probe Punjab's excise policy, says BJP's Tarun Chugh

Chugh said the beneficiaries of Punjab's excise policy have alleged connections in Delhi and Punjab has been losing a big chunk of revenue ever since the AAP govt came to power in the state last year

Topics
CBI | Punjab | BJP

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

Tarun Chugh
Tarun Chugh, BJP National General Secretary.

BJP national General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday demanded that the CBI probe into the Delhi liquor policy case should be extended to Punjab as well.

Chugh said the beneficiaries of Punjab's excise policy have alleged connections in Delhi and Punjab has been losing a big chunk of revenue ever since the AAP government came to power in the state last year.

Chugh claimed that the Punjab excise policy for 2022-23 is similar to Delhi's 2021-22 liquor policy, adding that both were drafted by Manish Sisodia and his team.

This, he said, was confirmed by Arvind Kejriwal, who had tweeted that the excise policy which had to be scrapped in Delhi is working wonders in Punjab.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on CBI

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 07:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU