No hung assembly, NDA will form govt in all three NE states: Himanta
Business Standard

Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain resign from state Cabinet

Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain resigned from the Cabinet, amid corruption allegations against them

Topics
Delhi government | Manish Sisodia | Aam Aadmi Party

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

manish sisodia
File photo of Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain on Tuesday resigned from the Cabinet, amid corruption allegations against them.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accepted their resignations, officials said.

Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

Jain is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in a money laundering case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 18:30 IST

