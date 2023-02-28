Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain resign from state Cabinet

-
-
Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain on Tuesday resigned from the Cabinet, amid corruption allegations against them.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accepted their resignations, officials said.
Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.
Jain is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in a money laundering case.
First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 18:30 IST
