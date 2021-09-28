Ahead of joining Cong, Kanhaiya Kumar removes AC from Patna CPI office

-
ALSO READ
Herald case: HC grants time to Sonia, Rahul Gandhi, others to file replies
Sonia Gandhi got both jabs, govt should stop creating non-issues: Congress
Harish Rawat meets Sonia Gandhi, asked to settle Punjab issue
Rajiv Gandhi 77th birth anniversary: PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi pay tributes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says Pegasus a tool to silence people
-
With Kanhaiya Kumar likely to join the Congress party on Tuesday, CPI Bihar state secretary Ram Naresh Pandey on Tuesday confirmed that some days ago Kanhaiya had taken out the AC installed by him in the CPI's state office in Patna.
"I gave my consent because he had installed it at his own cost," Pandey said.
Speaking to ANI Pandey said that he hopes that Kumar will take back his decision to join the Congress.
Pandey said, "I still hope that Kanhaiya Kumar will not join Congress because his mindset is communist and such people are strict with their ideology."
Pandey also mentioned that Kumar participated in the National Executive Council meeting of CPI on September 4 and 5 in the national capital, and added, "During the meeting, he never gave any intention of leaving the party, nor did he demand any specific party post."
Former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar and Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch (RDAM) MLA Jignesh Mewani from Gujarat are expected to join the Congress party on September 28.
Currently, Kumar, a CPI leader, is a member of the National Executive Council, a top decision-making body of the party.
Mewani is an independent MLA from the Vadgam constituency in Gujarat and convener of RDAM. In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly election, the Congress party did not field its candidate against Mewani in the Vadgam constituency.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU