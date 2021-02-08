AIMIM want to confront Hindu nationalism with Indian Constitution: Owaisi

-
ALSO READ
BJP states making mockery of Constitution with love jihad laws: Owaisi
Those calling us vote-cutter got befitting reply: AIMIM on Bihar results
Owaisi accuses Centre of not providing any help to flood-hit Hyderabad
Owaisi visits Bengal, discusses assembly polls with Muslim cleric
AIMIM ready to contest Assembly polls in Bengal: Owaisi after Bihar gains
-
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) want to confront Hindu nationalism "with Indian Constitution and Indian nationalism", said the party chief Asaduddin Owaisi, in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
Addressing the public meeting here, Owaisi said the opposition party (Congress) who are calling his party a 'B team' of BJP want to counter Hindu nationalism by adopting the same ideology.
"AIMIM is accused of being a political conspirator. I say accusers are conspirators themselves. They want to counter Hindu nationalism with Hindu nationalism. We want to confront Hindutva with the Constitution, with Indian nationalism," Owaisi said.
Yesterday the AIMIM supremo announced that his party will contest the municipal elections in Gujarat in alliance with the Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP), for the first time in history.
Speaking today, Owaisi said he has come in Gujarat from Hyderabad as Congress and other Opposition parties are not doing good work.
"Had these people (Congress leaders) been good, Owaisi would not have come here from Hyderabad... They're afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh because they don't fear God but only love their lives. They are afraid of death... Members of AIMIM are scared of only Allah," he added.
The six cities in Gujarat are going to have civic body election-- Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar--on February 21.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU