Pradhan evades queries on Rajasthan CM Gehlot's claim of 'BJP conspiracy'

-
ALSO READ
Elect NDA to fast-track development: Pradhan's appeal to people of Bihar
Rs 22,267 crore allocated to Odisha to help fight Covid-19: Pradhan
Pradhan launches 42 CNG stations, 3 City Gate Stations of Torrent Gas
Restart Shramik Special trains from Odisha: Pradhan to rail minister
9 injured in Bhubaneswar petrol pump fire; Dharmendra Pradhan orders probe
-
Union minister Dharmendra
Pradhan on Saturday evaded queries on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's claim that the BJP was trying to destabilise his government by resorting to "negative politics" by speculating on its fall and stoking fears about coronavirus pandemic.
Pradhan is on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh beginning Saturday.
The union minister laughed away the query of reporters on Gehlot's claim at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport here.
He replied with "Jai Shree Hanuman" when asked the same question again at a Lord Hanuman temple he was visiting.
Pradhan is likely to offer prayers at famous Mahakal temple in Ujjain.
Gehlot has alleged in Jaipur that the BJP was making renewed attempts to topple his government.
The BJP has denied the allegations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU