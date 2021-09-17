Akali chief, wife Harsimrat detained briefly over farm law protest in Delhi

-
-
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal were among several Akali leaders detained by the Delhi Police amid their protests against the three farm laws here. The leaders, however, were later set free.
SAD held demonstrations near Parliament to mark their protest against the completion of a year of the enactment of the farm laws.
Since Friday morning, hundreds of protesters, including Akali Dal leaders, marched on Delhi's Rakabganj Road.
The leaders also addressed the workers and termed the protest as the 'Black Friday Protest'.
The detainees were brought to the Parliament Street police station.
Although all the leaders were released after some time, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal told IANS: "We were arrested by the Delhi Police, after sometime the Magistrate released us. We have given our memorandum so that our message reaches the government."
Another Delhi Akali Dal leader told IANS: "For the first time in history, thousands of people were protesting outside Parliament. We held a peaceful protest and respect everyone's sentiments.
"The only demand from the government is to withdraw these laws because the farmer is not happy. Had he been happy, he would not have been sitting on the borders of Delhi for a year."
Harsimrat Kaur thanked all the workers and also targeted the government.
"This fight of farmers will continue till three agricultural laws are not withdrawn. The government used to say 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas'. They have not supported the farmers, but have betrayed the farmers."
In view of the protests, the Delhi Police had closed the roads by putting barricades at various places.
In addition, a large number of police personnel were also deployed.
--IANS
msk/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
