Akhilesh alleges 'corruption', 'lack' of development under BJP rule in UP

Samajwadi Party president attacked the government in Uttar Pradesh on Friday over "corruption" and "lack of development", citing a ruling party MLA's statement and a news report.

"On one hand, without electricity, metres were handed over (to people) and on the other, a MLA is saying that policemen are running spurious liquor factories," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

Yadav also tagged a news report in which women were seen holding electricity meters without electricity.

He alleged that there is corruption and lack of development in the state.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister referred to the statement of MLA Surendra Singh who on Thursday alleged that illicit liquor trade was going on in the Revati area of the Ballia district under the police patronage and he had complained about it to senior police officials but to no avail.

Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada had said Bairia MLA's allegations will be probed.

