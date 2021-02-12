Kharge to replace Azad as leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha

-
-
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge is set to replace Ghulam Nabi Azad as Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, sources said.
Sources in the Congress said that Sonia Gandhi as Chairman of the Congress Parliamentary party has written to the Chairman to appoint Kharge as the Leader of Opposition.
However, there is no confirmation yet from the Chairman of the Upper House office.
Mallikarjun Kharge was the leader of the Congress in the last Lok Sabha.
Kharge, a former Union Minister in the Manmohan Singh government, has a long career in politics and belongs to the Dalit community. He was a minister during the Congress rule in Karnataka.
Sources say that being a Dalit, and coming from a politically crucial state of Karnataka, Kharge could be the top choice in the party.
He is also a Hindi speaking leader, which will make the Congress comfortable in the Hindi heartland. He is close to the leadership and has a good equation with Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.
Leader of opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad retires from the Rajya Sabha on February 15.
