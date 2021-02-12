PM Modi wants to clear path for his friends: Rahul on farm laws

-
ALSO READ
US reaction to farmer protests must be seen in its entirety: Govt
Stores closed by farmer protests cost Reliance, Walmart millions in revenue
Will hold tractor parade on Jan 26 if demands not met: Farmer unions
Govt asks Twitter to block 1,178 accounts for farmer stir misinformation
Farmer leaders observe day-long fast on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary
-
Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of the new farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the PM wants to clear the path for his friends by implementing the three legislations, which will hit 40 per cent people of the country, who are associated with the agriculture business.
Addressing a farmers' "mahapanchayat" in Pilibanga town of Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, Gandhi said after demonetisation and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the farm laws were another blow to the people of the country.
"Forty per cent people, including farmers, traders and labourers, will be hit if these laws are implemented.
"After demonetisation, I had said the move was not against black money, but people did not understand it that time. Then the GST was implemented, which was an attack on small and mid-size businesses. Narendra Modi wants to clear the path for his friends," he said.
The former Congress chief also alleged that the government has ceded Indian territory to China between Finger 3 and Finger 4 in eastern Ladakh.
"He would not stand in front of China, but would threaten farmers. This is the reality of Narendra Modi," he said.
Gandhi said the prime minister does not understand the power of farmers, labourers and small traders.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU