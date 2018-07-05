Akhilesh, Mulayam seek nod for guest house, library in posh Lucknow area

Weeks after vacating official bungalows on the posh Vikramaditya Marg here, SP supremo and his father have sought approval from the Development Authority for construction of a guest house and library in the same area.

A map was submitted by on June 28 for plot number 1 A Vikramaditya Marg to seek approval for a building in the name of 'Hibiscus Heritage', LDA officials said.

On the same Vikramaditya Marg, Mulayam has sought approval for building a library on a separate plot, they said.

Both Mulayam and Akhilesh last month vacated their official bungalows on Vikrmaditya Marg following orders.

There are reports that Akhilesh is going to construct a hotel on his land. However, the SP leader's close associate and party MLC Anand Bhadauria said a guest house will be built on the spot.

"The land is earmarked as institutional. A guest house will come up and not a hotel as being reported," he insisted.

As both the plots lie in high-security zones no objection certificates will have to be taken from a number of departments before approval of maps.

Executive engineers of LDA have referred the matter to chief architect of Municipal Corporation. NOC has also been sought from Director General (Security), Estate Officer of UP government and general manager of Jal Sansthan and Nazul Land Officer of the LDA.

The land where the proposed guest house is to be constructed was jointly purchased by and his wife for Rs 39 lakh in 2005. The property is now worth crores of rupees.

LDA sources said the SP chief has sought approval for a two-storeyed building as high rises are not allowed in the



high-security zone.