Amarinder sparks speculation with visit to Amit Shah's Delhi residence

Days after he was "humiliated" and asked to quit as the Punjab Chief Minister -- months before the Assembly polls -- veteran Congress leader Amarinder Singh on Wednesday called on Union Home Minister and BJP leader in Delhi on Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday, IANS had first ran the story -- "'Upset' Amarinder likely to meet Shah, his office denies".

There was mounting speculation about Amarinder Singh's first visit to Delhi after he stepped down, with meetings with Shah and BJP chief J.P. Nadda indicated, amid speculation about his future plans.

However, Amarinder Singh's media advisor Raveen Thukral had said that he is "on a personal visit to Delhi to meet some friends".

"Too much being read into @capt_amarinder's visit to Delhi. He's on a personal visit, during which he'll meet some friends and also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM. No need for any unnecessary speculation," Thukral had said in a tweet.

On stepping down, Amarinder Singh had said that all options were open for the future.

#WATCH | Former Punjab CM and Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh reaches the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/787frIaou7 — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2021

