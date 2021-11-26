Ambedkarites, Samajwadis will defeat BJP in UP polls: Akhilesh

SP chief on Friday said Ambedkarites and Samajwadis will defeat the BJP in next year's Uttar Pradesh polls, fulfilling socialist leader Dr Ram Manohar Lohia's wish of working together with followers of Dalit icon B R Ambedkar.

The former chief minister also asserted that people have made up their mind to oust the BJP, saying people make their oppressors pay when the time comes.

"This time, 'Ambedkarwadi' and 'Samajwadi' will remove the BJP," he said at a constitution day programme.

The event was organised by former MP Savitri Bai Phule, grandsons of B R Ambedkar--Prakash Ambedkar and Bhimrao Yashwant Rao Ambedkar--BSP founder Kanshiram's sister Swaran Kaur, SBSP chief Omprakash Rajbhara and Apna Dal (K) leader Pallavi Patel.

The SP chief said Dr Ram Manohar Lohia wanted to work together with Baba Saheb.

"We tried but that dream was not fulfilled. But we have not given up hope and in 2022, this dream will definitely be fulfilled," he added.

The SP had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the BSP but the coalition bagged only 15 of the 80 seats.

This time, the BSP said they will fight alone while the SP said they will have an alliance with smaller parties.

Without naming the prime minister, also said, "Those who made their way to Delhi from here, their door will be shut by people of UP and they will be ousted from the power."



Alleging discrepancies in the panchyat polls, the SP chief said if people raised their voice, police beat them up with sticks and pulled them by hair.

He also accused the Centre of selling government properties.

Former MP Phule, who resigned from the BJP in 2019, said they will not be able to save the constitution If the BJP comes to power in the state again.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)