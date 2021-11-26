Cong issues whip to MPs to ensure their presence in Parliament on Nov 29

-
The Congress issued a three-line whip on Friday to its MPs, asking them to be present in both houses of Parliament on Monday, when a bill to repeal three farm laws will be brought.
The opposition party has also asked its MPs to support its view and remain present in Parliament from 11 am onwards.
The winter session of Parliament begins on November 29 and the government will table a bill to repeal the three farm laws.
"Some very important issues will be taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, November 29, 2021. All members of the Congress party in the Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the house from 11 AM onwards till the adjournment of the house on Monday, November 29, 2021 without fail and support the party stand," the whip issued by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh to the party members in the Upper House said.
A similar whip was issued for the Lok Sabha MPs of the Congress by party leader K Suresh.
Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has also written to the leaders of various political parties, urging them to participate in a meeting of opposition parties on Monday to draw synergy in the opposition strategy in Parliament.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already issued a whip to its members in the Rajya Sabha, asking them to remain present in the House on the first day of the session.
