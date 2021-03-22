America ruled India for 200 years: Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat

-
ALSO READ
Pauri Garhwal MP Tirath Singh Rawat to be Uttarakhand's new chief minister
Tirath Singh Rawat sworn in as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand
Tirath Singh Rawat takes oath as Uttarakhand chief minister
Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat to expand Cabinet soon
From youth leader to Uttarakhand CM: Tracing T S Rawat's political journey
-
In another gaffe within fortnight after assuming office, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said the "United States ruled India for 200 years".
It was the third comment in a week for which Rawat has been trolled.
Earlier, Rawat was trolled for his comment on ripped jeans and equating Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Lord Ram.
"Who knows what would have happened to India had anyone else been the Prime Minister instead of Narendra Modi during this time. We would have been in a bad state. But the Prime Minister has gave us relief," Rawat said.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister said: "As compared to other countries, India is managing Covid 19 crisis better. America, who ruled us for 200 years and ruled the world, is struggling during pandemic. Over 3,75 lakh people died in USA. In Italy, having best health facility in world, lost over 50 lakh people lives and heading for another lock down."
Rawat further stated that Prime Minister Modi worked to save us and people also followed his (Modi) instructions of wearing masks, sanitising, washing hands and following social distancing.
"Just another BJP leader reminding us about the value of quality education," Congress party office tweeted.
Samajwadi Party leader Juhie Singh asked, "America colonised India for 200 years ?When?".
Rawat, who assumed office on March 10, faced criticism for his ripped jeans comment and was badly trolled on social media. Girls and women from all age groups flooded social media with pictures of them wearing ripped jeans.
--IANS
ssb/rt
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU