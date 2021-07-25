Amid exit speculation, Yediyurappa to mark 2 yrs in office on Monday

-
With uncertainty looming over his continuation as the Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa would mark two years in office on Monday.
He would attend a two-hour programme at the banquet hall of "Vidhana Soudha" from 11 AM on the occasion of the milestone, according to his engagements.
The event comes at a time when the Chief Minister has said he is awaiting instructions from the party leadership about his continuation in the office.
Earlier on Sunday at the district headquarters town of Belagavi, Yediyurappa reiterated that he will abide by the decision of the party's central leadership.
