Amit Shah condoles ex-PM Abe's death, calls him India's 'valued friend'

-
ALSO READ
Who was Shinzo Abe, the longest-serving Japanese PM who died today?
World mourns as former Japan PM Shinzo Abe succumbs to bullet wounds
Spiritual leader Dalai Lama condoles ex-PM Abe's demise, writes to his wife
Abe was a great friend who did lot to strengthen ties with India: Sonia
Japan's Shinzo Abe sought to revive economy, fulfil conservative agenda
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday condoled the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and said he was India's "valued friend".
Abe was shot from behind minutes after he started an election campaign speech at Nara in Japan. He was declared dead after he was admitted to a hospital.
"Pained to learn about the assassination of the former PM of Japan and India's valued friend, Mr Shinzo Abe. His efforts in strengthening the India-Japan relationship will always be held fondly in our memories. My deepest condolences to his family, followers & the people of Japan," Shah tweeted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU