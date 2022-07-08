NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to visit Goa on July 14

In view of the upcoming Presidential election, candidate Draupadi Murmu will visit on July 14 to seek support from legislators.

Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude, addressing a press conference, said that Murmu will arrive in on July 14 to meet the MLAs.

He appealed all MLAs to vote for Murmu considering her social work. "It is our responsibility to appeal all MLAs to vote for her. We will be in touch with all MLAs to support her."

BJP ST Morcha has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda for choosing Murmu as NDA's candidate for the Presidential election.

