Amit Shah likely to be FM; investors say he will 'get things done'

Indian is set to name Amit Shah, the of his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as the country's new minister after taking his oath of office for the second time on Thursday, according to several Indian

As Modi's right-hand man and long-time strategist, Shah would be in a powerful position to direct financial policy in Asia's third-largest economy in his first role as a

Shah masterminded the BJP's landslide victory in the April-May general election, but there are questions about his lack of central government experience and financial background, especially at a time of growing signs of weakness in the economy.

Modi is expected to announce his ministers' departments on Friday, on Thursday evening at an open-air ceremony outside the colonial-era presidential palace with some 8,000 guests including Bollywood stars and leaders of neighbours and

The 54-year-old Shah, among 57 new and old ministers who will join Modi in the next government, pledged to give his best to create a strong and prosperous

"This team is a blend of and administrative experience," Modi said on "It has people who have excelled as parliamentarians and those who have had distinguished professional careers. Together, we will work for India's progress."

The BJP swept to victory in the general election, held over 39 days, and increased its majority in the lower house of parliament.

Shah is tipped to replace Arun Jaitley, who wrote to Modi on Wednesday asking not to be considered for a ministerial position because of health problems.

Shah would be taking over the portfolio at a sensitive time. He will probably need to move quickly to stimulate an economy beset by weak farm incomes, slow jobs growth and falling sales of key consumer goods including cars and motorbikes.

This week, two major industrial bodies called on the new government to take steps to bolster a growth rate that slowed to 6.6% in the three months to December - the lowest in five quarters - and is expected to have dropped further to 6.3 percent between January and March.

Gets things done

Several investors and traders said they did not expect Indian markets to react much if Shah's appointment was confirmed, believing his ability to get things done would offset his lack of financial experience.

"The hallmark of this government is that there's more PMO (prime minister's office)-driven strategy and guidance," said Jayesh Shroff, advisory firm "So, to that extent, you don't need a proper technocrat to run the ministry - you need someone who can get things done."

Others were more wary.

"We have no clue of what this guy knows or his financial knowledge," said a at a private bank, who declined to be identified. "The market will take some time to understand his views."

In the election campaign, Shah helped galvanise the BJP's nationalist base and make up for the loss of key state elections in December. Part of his strategy included deftly exploiting security fears.

"He's a very hard taskmaster even as party president," said. "Very soon he acquires this ability to be one step ahead of the people who are part of his team. The or whichever ministry he handles is going to be run with an iron fist."

will also have a new foreign minister, with incumbent Sushma Swaraj, who has had health issues, sitting among the audience but not on the dais with Modi's new ministerial team.

In the federal Indian system of appointments, ministers are sworn in before their specific positions are announced.

A potential replacement for Swaraj could be former foreign secretary, S. Jaishankar, who took an oath as a A former to the and China, Jaishankar led India's diplomatic corps during Modi's first term before retiring in early 2018 and subsequently joining the conglomerate.

Shah and Jaishankar were not available for comment.

Many other ministers who are also senior members of the ruling coalition are expected to retain their cabinet jobs.

The BJP controls 303 of the 545 seats in the lower house, which might tempt Modi to push for controversial land and labour reforms to help stimulate the economy.