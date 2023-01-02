JUST IN
Amit Shah to visit 11 states this month as part of BJP's 'Lok Sabha Prawas'
BSP chief Mayawati thanks Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra invitation
Mamata launches party outreach programme, lashes out at opponents
Rahul Gandhi to hoist national flag in Srinagar on Jan 30: K C Venugopal
China's approach to India same as Russia's to Ukraine: Rahul Gandhi
TDP holds Andhra Pradesh govt responsible for Guntur stampede that killed 3
2024 Lok Sabha polls: BJP's Nadda to address 2 rallies in Maharashtra
Shinde, Fadnavis will form govt again in Maharashtra: State Minister Patil
How Kamal Haasan's Congress tilt may impact politics in Tamil Nadu
Election later this year in MP could change a lot of equations in the BJP
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
BSP chief Mayawati thanks Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra invitation
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Amit Shah to visit 11 states this month as part of BJP's 'Lok Sabha Prawas'

Party sources said Shah will be in Tripura on January 5 and Manipur and Nagaland on January 6. He will be travelling to Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand on January 7 and Andhra Pradesh on January 8

Topics
Amit Shah | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

amit shah
Amit Shah | Photo: @BJP4India (Twitter)

Senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah will travel to as many as 11 states this month as part of his party's "Lok Sabha Prawas" programme, which is aimed at boosting its prospects in targeted parliamentary constituencies ahead of the general election in 2024.

Party sources said Shah will be in Tripura on January 5 and Manipur and Nagaland on January 6. He will be travelling to Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand on January 7 and Andhra Pradesh on January 8.

He will be in Uttar Pradesh on January 16, in West Bengal on January 17 and at Hubli in Karnataka on January 28. The home minister will be in the northern states of Haryana and Punjab on January 29, party sources said.

A key election strategist for the ruling party, Shah has been central to the BJP's expansion under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership since 2014.

The party had earlier identified 160 seats, most of which it had lost in 2019, where it believes it can be in a winning position by strengthening its organisation and social base.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Amit Shah

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 18:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU