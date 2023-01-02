Amit Shah to visit 11 states this month as part of BJP's 'Lok Sabha Prawas'

-
ALSO READ
BJP launches 'Prawas Program' in Bihar to expand outreach in 200 assemblies
LIVE: Amit Shah to visit 11 states in Jan for BJP Lok Sabha Prawas exercise
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla flags off 'Har Ghar Tiranga yatra' in Delhi
PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Shah sets target for BJP to win with bigger margin in 2024 Lok Sabha polls
-
Senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah will travel to as many as 11 states this month as part of his party's "Lok Sabha Prawas" programme, which is aimed at boosting its prospects in targeted parliamentary constituencies ahead of the general election in 2024.
Party sources said Shah will be in Tripura on January 5 and Manipur and Nagaland on January 6. He will be travelling to Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand on January 7 and Andhra Pradesh on January 8.
He will be in Uttar Pradesh on January 16, in West Bengal on January 17 and at Hubli in Karnataka on January 28. The home minister will be in the northern states of Haryana and Punjab on January 29, party sources said.
A key election strategist for the ruling party, Shah has been central to the BJP's expansion under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership since 2014.
The party had earlier identified 160 seats, most of which it had lost in 2019, where it believes it can be in a winning position by strengthening its organisation and social base.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 18:15 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU