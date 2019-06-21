An affluent House? Possessions, investments and lifestyle of 5 richest MPs

The country’s most powerful crorepatis’ club is in session these days. It is meeting at the grand 92-year-old circular building that we know as Parliament House.

Peep into the Lok Sabha, the lower house of India’s supreme legislative body, and you’ll find that almost 90 per cent of the newly elected members of Parliament are crorepatis. First-time Congress MP Nakul Nath might be a new entrant to the club but he is leading it with net assets worth Rs 660 crore. Another Congress MP, H Vasanthakumar, who has won from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, comes a distant ...