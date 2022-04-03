Andhra Pradesh to have 13 new districts starting from Monday

-
ALSO READ
Entire state knows how frustrated Chandrababu Naidu is: Andhra CM
Andhra Pradesh govt to repeal its controversial three-capitals law
AP Assembly passes bill to repeal Act intending 3 capitals for the state
Death toll in Andhra Pradesh floods climb to 44, 16 still missing
TDP breaks silence on Jagan govt's move to create NTR district
-
The Andhra Pradesh government has issued a gazette notification carving out 26 districts out of the existing 13.
All the new districts would come into being from April 4 (Monday), the gazette issued on Saturday night said.
Soon after notification was issued, the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress government reshuffled IAS and IPS officers and appointed collectors and Superintendents of Police to the newly-created districts.
The state government, in January, had issued a draft notification to carve out 26 districts from the existing 13 and invited suggestions and objections.
Reddy, during the poll campaign for the 2019 Assembly elections, promised that his party, if voted to power, would make every Lok Sabha constituency as a district.
The state has 25 Lok Sabha seats. One district was additionally created carving out the tribal areas in East Godavari and Visakhapatnam.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU