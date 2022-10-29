JUST IN
People won't be misled, state has no power to make such laws: Cong on UCC
Anti-Congress people also joining Bharat Jodo Yatra: Ex-AICC Secy

Former AICC secretary Girish Chodankar said the 'Bharat Joda Yatra' led by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi from Kanyakumari to Kashmir is gaining support from 'non-Congress' people as well

Congress | Rahul Gandhi

IANS  |  Panaji 

Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Yatra, Karnataka
Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra

Former AICC secretary Girish Chodankar on Saturday said the 'Bharat Joda Yatra' led by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi from Kanyakumari to Kashmir is gaining support from 'non-Congress and anti-Congress' people as well.

Chodankar, who joined the rally in Mahbubnagar in Telangana, said the yatra, covering a distance of 3,570 km in six months, is for "uniting the people of India divided by the BJP".

"We are gaining support from unexpected corners, especially those non-Congress and anti-Congress people as well as students and youth of the country," Chodankar said.

Chodankar said many "non-Congress and anti-Congress" individuals are now participating in the yatra and listening to what the Congress wanted to tell the nation.

"This is a big change the way the yatra has transformed. Apart from this, students and youth who are frustrated with the BJP government over empty promises on jobs are participating in the yatra in big numbers," he said.

Chodankar said that whenever injustice is done on people, Rahul Gandhi has become their voice.

"He had launched Kisan Sandesh Yatra in 2011 and raised the issue of killing of innocent farmers in Bhatta Parsaul on the issue of farmers land acquisition. The achievements of this Padayatra were reforms brought in the Land Acquisition Act with pro farmers law called Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Act," he said.

"Now, Rahul Gandhi launched the Bharat Jodo Yatra to save our Bharat from divisive forces," Chodankar said.

--IANS

sbk/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 19:50 IST

