After BJP, Congress leaders too support demand for deferring RAS exam

With BJP leaders demanding postponement of the Rajasthan Administrative Service main examination, the Congress leaders too have lent support to candidates agitating for its deferment.
Congress MLA Sanyam Lodha, who is also an advisor to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, has written a letter to the CM urging him to get the examination postponed by two to three months.
"Syllabus has been changed and time for preparation is only three months. Necessary book material is also not available in the market. It is a request to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to provide relief to RAS aspirants by postponing the exam, Lodha said.
RAS main exam is scheduled to be held on February 25 and 26 for which aspirants have been protesting in parts of the state.
Lodha said the syllabus for the RAS main examination is vast and more extensive than that of the Union Public Service Commission's civil service examinations.
Some new subjects too have been added in the syllabus for which more time for preparation is needed, he added.
In such a situation, it would be fair to postpone the exam date by two to three months so that aspirants get ample time to prepare for the exam.
Congress MLA from Chaksu assembly constituency, Ved Prakash Solanki, also has urged Chief Minister Gehlot to get the examination deferred for some time.
"I request respected Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ji to postpone the RAS Mains exam and give ample time to candidates for the preparation. Change in mains syllabus after prelims result has not given proper time to the candidates," Solanki said.
Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena and Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore too had written to CM Gehlot seeking rescheduling of the examination.
