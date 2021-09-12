Arvind Kejriwal re-elected as AAP convenor for 3rd consecutive term

-
ALSO READ
BJP accuses Delhi govt of failing to shield people from Covid-19 spurt
Kejriwal spending crores on publicity, nothing to augment O2 supply: Maken
Kejriwal promises 300 units of free electricity in Uttarakhand if AAP wins
AAP to make important announcement for Uttarakhand on Tuesday: Kejriwal
Singapore invokes misinformation law in city after Kejriwal's comments
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was re-elected as the national convenor of the AAP for the third time at the national executive meeting of the party on Sunday, according to an official statement.
Party leaders Pankaj Gupta and N D Gupta were elected as secretary and treasurer, respectively, it said.
The office bearers have been elected for a tenure of five years.
The national executive of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had elected a new 34-member executive body, which included Kejriwal, on Saturday.
In its first meeting held on Sunday virtually, the newly elected national executive of the party proposed to appoint a national convenor, national secretary and national treasurer, the statement said.
"All the executive members unanimously agreed to elect senior party leader Arvind Kejriwal as the national convenor. The national executive members unanimously elected senior leader Pankaj Gupta as national secretary and N D Gupta as national treasurer," the statement added.
The executive members include senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Imran Hussain, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Raghav Chadha, Atishi, Rakhi Birla among others.
The statement said the body unanimously agreed to Kejriwal's name as the national convenor.
"Kejriwal stood for the party and its ideology even in the most unprecedented times and it would be the wisest decision to elect him for the third time consecutively," the statement said.
In the next national executive meeting, there will be discussions on the upcoming state assembly elections and current political scenario of the country, the statement added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU