AAP MLAs who will chair different Delhi govt depts for next 5 years
In pictures: 'Chotu mufflerman' steals the show at Kejriwal swearing-in

Arvind Kejriwal, whose party stormed to power in Delhi took oath as Chief Minister of Delhi for the third term at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

A view of the crowd during swearing-in ceremony of the AAP government

1 / 13
Photo: PTI

 

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal (R) being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Delhi by Lt Governor Anil Baijal

2 / 13
Photo: PTI

 

Junior Kejriwal steals the show at swearing-in

3 / 13
Photo: PTI

 

AAP volunteer during Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony

4 / 13
Photo: PTI

 

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses crowd at Ramlila Maidan

5 / 13
Photo: PTI

 

Children dressed as AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal arrive at the Ramlila Maidan

6 / 13
Photo: PTI

 

Massive crowd at Ramlila Maidan as Kejriwal addresses after taking oath

7 / 13
Photo: PTI

 

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stormed to power by winning 62 of 70 seats

8 / 13
Photo: PTI

 

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia (R) being sworn-in as a Minister in the Delhi Cabinet

9 / 13
Photo: PTI

 

A child dressed as Kejriwal during Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony

10 / 13
Photo: PTI

 

AAP volunteers wave a tricolour at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi

11 / 13
Photo: PTI

 

AAP volunteers hold a cut-out of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during swearing-in ceremony

12 / 13
Photo: PTI

 

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha with a 'chotu mufflerman'

13 / 13
Photo: PTI

 


First Published: Sun, February 16 2020. 16:02 IST

