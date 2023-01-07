JUST IN
Business Standard

Asaduddin Owaisi registered as voter in 2 places against EC rules: Congress

Congress leader G Niranjan has claimed that AIMIM leader and MP Asaduddin Owaisi has registered himself as a voter of two different assembly constituencies

Election Comission | Asaduddin Owaisi | Lok Sabha

ANI  Politics 

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi addressing media persons on Babri masjid demolition verdict at party headquarters, in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi

Congress leader G Niranjan has claimed that AIMIM leader and MP Asaduddin Owaisi has registered himself as a voter of two different assembly constituencies, which is clearly against the rules of the Election Commission of India.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) member Niranjan, in a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar dated January 5, said that MP Asaduddin Owaisi is registered as a voter in two different assembly constituencies which is against the provision of the commission.

Asaduddin Owaisi is registered as a voter in two different assembly constituencies of Rajendra Nagar and Khairatabad, he said.

He said that this indicates the clear irresponsibility of an elected Member of Parliament and also the recklessness of election machinery in publishing the final voter's list.

Niranjan also attached the voter's list of both constituencies which he claimed to have downloaded from the website of the Election Commission of India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, January 07 2023. 10:03 IST

