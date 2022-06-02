Ashok Gehlot accuses BJP-led Union govt of misusing Central agencies

-
ALSO READ
Gehlot presents agri Budget; proposes Rs 5K cr for CM Krishak Saathi Yojana
'Akhand Bharat': Gehlot asks if India is not united now
Govt to move Bills to extend CBI, ED directors' tenures up to max 5 years
ED attaches assets of family, firms of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
Rajasthan Budget: Tourism gets industry status; CM promises 100,000 jobs
-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP-led Union government on Thursday of misusing central agencies, referring to reports in a section of the media that two MLAs in the state have been issued notices by such agencies.
"Amid the Rajya Sabha election, there is news in the media about notices to two MLAs," Gehlot told a press conference here after a workshop of the Congress party when asked about the reports of notices to Congress MLA Wajib Ali and Independent legislator Omprakash Hudla.
The chief minister said raids by the Income Tax department, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in poll-bound states have become a common thing.
Targeting the Centre, he said, "When it got to know that these MLAs (Ali and Hudla) will not support (the BJP), it re-opened old cases. It has made law a joke. How will people be safe if there is no rule of law?"
Earlier, addressing the Congress workshop, Gehlot said "these (BJP) people have created so much terror".
Meanwhile, state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra also reacted to the reports of notices to the two MLAs.
"It is its (BJP's) fixed agenda.... It runs the agenda of communal frenzy, misuse of the CBI, the ED and the Income Tax department," Dotasra said.
The contents of the reports, however, could not be confirmed.
Ali, who was in Alwar with a few other MLAs, said he had not received any such notice.
Hudla could not be contacted for comments. Sources said he went to the SMS hospital for a health check-up after he felt uneasy.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU