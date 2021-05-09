Assam Cabinet to take oath at 12 noon on Monday: Himanta Sarma

-
Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was elected as the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislative party in Assam, said that the state's new Cabinet will take oath at 12 noon on Monday.
The BJP leader will be sworn in as the next chief minister of Assam after Sarbananda Sonowal.
A legislative party meeting was held today to decide the next chief minister of the state. BJP chief JP Nadda had also chaired a meeting regarding the same in Delhi.
Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday tendered his resignation to Governor Jagdish Chandra Mukhi at Raj Bhavan, Assam.
In the recent Assembly polls in Assam, BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a clean majority with 75 seats out of the total 126 constituencies. Of these, the BJP won 60 seats which is about 33 per cent, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) secured nine seats and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) won six seats.
