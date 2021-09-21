At first meeting, Punjab Cabinet announces pro-poor initiatives

-
ALSO READ
Sukhjinder Randhawa, Brahm Mohindra to be Dy CMs of Punjab: Pawan Bansal
Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab Chief Minister
Sukhjinder Randhawa seeks time to meet Punjab Governor: Report
Rahul Gandhi likely to attend oath-taking ceremony of new Punjab CM
Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa likely to be Punjab CM, announcement soon: Report
-
Eyeing to woo the people in Punjab just ahead of going to the polls in early 2022, the new Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, in its maiden meeting discussed pro-poor initiatives like construction of 32,000 houses and provision of free electricity units up to 300 units.
At a meeting here on Monday night, it was decided that such pro-poor initiatives would be launched from October 2 to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation.
It emphasized to lay special focus on the core sectors of education and health to provide affordable quality healthcare and education facilities to all.
The Cabinet directed the Housing and Urban Development Department to start the construction of houses for 32,000 economically weaker section (EWS) on priority.
These houses will be made available to eligible beneficiaries on affordable installments.
The Cabinet deliberated that the free mining of sand by the land owners will be allowed to abolish the contract system. Under this system, any land owner can mine sand from his/her land to ensure its availability to the consumers at affordable rates.
It also deliberated to increase free electricity units from existing 200 units to 300 units under SC/BC/BPL domestic consumers. It asked the Additional Chief Secretary Power to bring the proposal in the next Cabinet to give relief to the poor and needy.
Also it deliberated to waive off the pending electricity bills of tubewells working under the Rural Water Supply schemes and also to provide free water supply in rural areas.
The Cabinet reviewed to give relief to the domestic water and sewerage tariff to the consumers in the urban areas.
It was decided that the Local Government Department will bring a proposal in the next Cabinet in this regard.
The Cabinet, comprising two Deputy Chief Ministers -- Sukhjinder Randhawa and O.P. Soni -- simplified the process of allotment of five-marla plots and empowered the Panchayat Samitis to decide the cases.
A special campaign will be launched by the Rural Development and Panchayats Department to identify and finalise the allotment of plots to the eligible beneficiaries within two months.
Likewise, the Cabinet asked the department to make a policy for the purchase of land for 'chappar', 'shamshan ghat' and 'kabristan' wherever the land for this purpose is required.
It was decided that Punjab Scheduled Castes Land Development and Finance Corporation will formulate a policy for allotment of land to occupants at affordable rates.
Considering the importance of education, the Cabinet decided that a comprehensive policy regarding proper implementation of Right to Education Act and providing monetary help to the eligible educational institutes be prepared and put up in the next meeting.
Conceding the demand of the management committee of Sri Guru Ravidas Ji Memorial at Khuralgarh Sahib in Hoshiarpur district, the Cabinet also gave approval for installation of new tubewell in the complex immediately.
Chief Minister Channi, the first Dalit who is at the helm in Punjab, along with his two deputies took oath of office on Monday.
After taking oath, Channi told the media that his government is of 'aam aadmi' (the common man), honest, free from sand mafias and a representative of the poor as he himself pulled a rickshaw in his childhood.
--IANS
vg/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU