Rahul Gandhi likely to attend oath-taking ceremony of new Punjab CM

-
ALSO READ
Sukhjinder Randhawa, Brahm Mohindra to be Dy CMs of Punjab: Pawan Bansal
Sukhjinder Randhawa seeks time to meet Punjab Governor: Report
Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa likely to be Punjab CM, announcement soon: Report
Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa frontrunner for Punjab CM's post: Report
Cong picks Channi as Punjab CM, first Dalit to get the top spot in state
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Charanjit Singh Channi as chief minister of Punjab on Monday, party sources said.
Channi, who is set to take oath at 11 am, paid obeisance at a gurdwara in Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar district on Monday morning. He will be the first Dalit to hold the post in the state.
The Congress on Sunday picked Channi as the next chief minister of Punjab.
After having picked Channi as the next chief minister of Punjab, the Congress is likely to pick two senior leaders from the state as Deputy CMs.
A tweet from senior Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal, who is AICC treasurer, revealed the names of two senior leaders and outgoing ministers in the previous Amarinder Singh's cabinet -- Brahm Mohindra and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa -- as the party's choice for the Deputy chief minister's posts.
While Mohindra is the Hindu face of the party, Randhawa is the Jat face.
Mohindra was considered a close confidant of former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.
Heartiest congratulations to @Charanjit channi for elevation as#PunjabCM and@Brahm Mohindra & @Sukhjinder INC as Dy CMs. Best wishes for their grand success in the services of Punjab under the leadership of Smt. Sonia Gandhi and Sh @ Rahul Gandhi, Bansal, a former MP from Chandigarh, tweeted.
Channi on Sunday had met Governor Banwarilal Purohit to stake claim to the top job in the poll-bound state soon after being elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party.
Amarinder Singh was nudged into quitting ostensibly over his failure to fulfil the promises made by the party in the 2017 assembly polls.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU