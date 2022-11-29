Azam Khan was 'riot-provoking' minister in SP regime, says UP Dy CM

-
ALSO READ
SP's Azam Khan might lose MLA seat after getting three-year sentence
Samajwadi Party: Estranged partners willing to fight LS polls with Akhilesh
For Congress individual takes precedence over country: Keshav Prasad Maurya
'Organisation is bigger than govt', tweets Keshav Maurya, creates furore
Azam Khan staunch opponent of communal forces, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
-
As the countdown to the by-elections to two Assembly and one Lok Sabha seat begins, the barbs being thrown between the political leaders are getting sharper by the day.
Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has now called Samajwadi leader Mohd Azam Khan a 'riot-provoking' minister of the previous SP regime. He also accused him of unleashing terror on people of Rampur by encroaching upon their land and is now shedding crocodile tears.
Maurya said that the BJP government has done the work of ending the terror of Azam Khan. He recalled that a stampede that occurred at the Kumbh mela was organised during the SP regime.
"Khan was the urban development minister then and he was sleeping in his bungalow," he remarked.
Maurya's attack on Khan came after the latter accused the Rampur police and the administration of threatening his supporters and even his family members.
"Azam Khan is accusing the police. Under the BJP rule the police and the administration work in a fair manner. Now, the police are not afraid of miscreants, rather miscreants are afraid of the police," he said.
The deputy chief minister also accused Azam Khan of trying to turn Rampur into his "fiefdom".
"But now people of Rampur will teach him a lesson in the same way as they taught him a lesson in the recent Lok Sabha byelection (BJP candidate Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi had won Rampur Lok Sabha bypolls)," he said.
--IANS
amita/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 10:22 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU