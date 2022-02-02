Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee directed to appear before Mumbai court

-
A Mumbai court on Wednesday directed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to appear before it on March 2 in connection with a case lodged against her by a Bharatiya Janata Party functionary.
BJP Mumbai secretary Adv Vivekanand Gupta had filed a complaint with the Magistrate Court, Mazagaon, seeking a first information report against Banerjee for allegedly disrespecting the National Anthem.
"In a public event, on Dec 21, 2021, Banerjee sang the first two verses of the National Anthem sitting, and later stood up and sang the rest. Thus she committed offence under Prevention of Insult to National Honours Act, 1971, Section 3 and Home Ministry orders of 2015," Gupta told IANS.
Following his complaint, Metropolitan Magistrate P.I. Mokashi issued the process against the West Bengal Chief Minister and asked her to appear before the court on March 2, he added.
The alleged incident happened at the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai where Banerjee was seen sitting and singing the National Anthem, then stood up to sing the remaining verses and abruptly stopped singing.
Gupta said he had lodged a complaint with the Cuffe Parade Police Station but since no cognisance was taken, he moved the Magistrate Court.
"It is a prima facie evident from the complaint, verification of statement of the complainant, video clip in the DVD and video clips on YouTube links, that the accused (Mamata Banerjee) sang national anthem and stopped abruptly and left the Dias which prima facie prove that the accused has committed offence under section 3 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971," said Magistrate Mokashi's order issuing the process.
