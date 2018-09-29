Bihar CM Nitish assures support to AGP over opposition to Citizenship Bill

Bihar Chief Minister on Saturday assured his party JD-U's support to Assam's

(AGP) over its opposition to the proposed Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016.

The Janata Dal-United (JD-U) said this to a delegation of visiting AGP leaders, who met him at his official residence here.

Senior JD-U leader K.C. Tyagi said Nitish Kumar, during the meeting with AGP leaders, assured them of his and his party's support to their opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

"JD-U is with AGP from street to Parliament on this issue," he said.

The AGP delegation comprised of former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, party president Atul Bora and other senior party leaders.

They came to seek Nitish Kumar's support for their opposition to the Bill.

Talking to the media after meeting the Bihar Chief Minister, Bora said his party will come out of its alliance in the Assam government with the (BJP) if the Central government goes ahead with the proposed Citizenship Amendment Act.

The act proposes to grant citizenship rights to minority migrants (Hindus) from neighbouring Bangladesh if they had arrived in the country by December 31, 2014.