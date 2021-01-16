Bihar is becoming 'crime capital' of the nation, says Tejashwi Yadav

-
ALSO READ
Vote out the corrupt, give youth a chance in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav
Confident of two-thirds majority; providing jobs priority: Tejashwi
Bihar has become 'Lalumay': Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav
Bihar Dy CM levels money laundering charges against Tejashwi Yadav
Exit polls project a clear edge for RJD-led alliance over NDA in Bihar
-
Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said Bihar is becoming the crime capital of the country and those sitting in power in the State are protecting the criminals.
"Bihar is becoming the crime capital of the country, the number of incidents of crime is increasing here. It was ridiculous to see the CM yesterday, Nitish Kumar seemed helpless, very weak, and a tired CM," said Yadav in Patna today.
"There were valid questions by journalists that why did crime increase, when will it stop and why is no action being taken, CM threatened them over this. He is saying that Police should not be demoralised. Those sitting in power in Bihar are protecting the criminals," he added.
Yadav further said, when IndiGo airlines manager Rupesh Kumar Singh was murdered, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar released a press release that culprits be arrested. "Who is he making an appeal to? He has been CM for 16 consecutive years and also has the Home Department in his portfolio. Who is he making an appeal to? Opposition?" asked Yadav.
Yadav has also written a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the increasing number of crime cases in the State. "Incidents of robbery, theft, robbery, rape, kidnapping, and murder have increased exponentially since the last few days. Central government figures also prove the poor law and order of Bihar. Popular criminal incidents make headlines but at the panchayat level including the district headquarters, there is no mention of incidents such as countless murders, rapes that occur every day," Yadav wrote in the letter.
"Instead of making your administration accountable, you spend all your time blaming history. Your officers don't even pick up the phone. Helplessness and tiredness are clearly reflected on your face," he added.
His statement comes after, Rupesh Kumar Singh, a manager with IndiGo airlines, was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne men in the Punaichak area of Patna on January 12.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU