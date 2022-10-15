Nation facing challenges from fascist forces, Gehlot slams RSS-BJP

-
ALSO READ
Congress leaders to meet on Thursday to deliberate on Bharat Jodo Yatra
BJP and RSS are nervous due to Bharat Jodo Yatra, says Jairam Ramesh
Drenched in rain, Rahul Gandhi says nothing can stop Bharat Jodo Yatra
Sonia Gandhi arrives in Karnataka to take part in Bharat Jodo Yatra
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Third day of Kerala leg begins amid encouraging turnout
-
The Congress party on Saturday slammed the BJP-led governments at the Centre and state and the ruling party's parent outfit the RSS and alleged that the nation is facing challenges from fascist forces.
Addressing the Bharat Jodo Yatra here, Congress leader Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the nation is facing challenges from "fascist" forces.
Condemning what he called the "communal forces," Gehlot claimed that people are suffering due to unemployment and price rise.
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah blamed the BJP and RSS for "disturbing peace" in the country by indulging in "communal" politics.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 16:02 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU