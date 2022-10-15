Nation facing challenges from fascist forces, Gehlot slams RSS-BJP

JUST IN
The Congress party on Saturday slammed the BJP-led governments at the Centre and state and the ruling party's parent outfit the RSS and alleged that the nation is facing challenges from fascist forces

Press Trust of India  |  Ballari (KTK) 

Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan CM
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

The Congress party on Saturday slammed the BJP-led governments at the Centre and state and the ruling party's parent outfit the RSS and alleged that the nation is facing challenges from fascist forces.

Addressing the Bharat Jodo Yatra here, Congress leader Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the nation is facing challenges from "fascist" forces.

Condemning what he called the "communal forces," Gehlot claimed that people are suffering due to unemployment and price rise.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah blamed the BJP and RSS for "disturbing peace" in the country by indulging in "communal" politics.

First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 16:02 IST

